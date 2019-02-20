News
Putin orders government to create National Space Center
Putin orders government to create National Space Center
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin during his State of the Nation address to the Federal Assembly ordered the Moscow government and the Roscosmos State Space Corporation to create the National Space Center, TASS reported.

According to the president, the center should unite key organizations, design bureaus and production facilities and ensure carrying out scientific researches and training staff.

Putin stressed that for a true revolution in the sphere of communications, navigation and the creation of Earth's remote sensing systems Russia’s satellites constellation needs to be significantly increased. "Russia has unique technologies for that, but such tasks demand fundamental upgrading of the entire space sector," he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
