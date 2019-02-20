NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 20.02.2019

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs – Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti and Andrew Schofer – are in Yerevan within the framework of their regional visit.

They have already met with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. Personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk was also present.

The Co-Chairs are likely to visit Baku after their visit to Yerevan.

After the reconstruction, the first Divine Liturgy at the Armenian Cathedral of the Holy Forty Martyrs in Aleppo, Syria will be celebrated in late March or early April.

The ISIS militants had blown the Church up in 2015.

The new doors and windows of the church have already been installed, its pews are being brought, the façade is completely restored, and the coating works are coming to an end. The reconstruction of this church is funded by the donations from the faithful among the Armenian community of Aleppo.

Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri will visit Armenia. Armenia's Ambassador to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan met with Harir to discuss possible moves for the development of trade and economic ties between Armenia and Lebanon.

The interlocutors noted that Lebanon PM's upcoming visit to Armenia will bring new momentum to the further development of partner relations between the states.

Daughter of the Armenian American philanthropist Alex Manoogian - Louise Manoogian Simone - died on Tuesday at the age of 85.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan expressed condolences on the passing of American Armenian benefactor.

“With deep sorrow learned the news of passing Armenian American philanthropist Louise Manoogian Simone.Her contribution for [the 1988 Armenia] earthquake victims, refugees from the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] war, promotion of Armenian culture worldwide and charitable efforts are invaluable,” he tweeted.

Armenia’s trade turnover with the member states of the European Union (EU) has recorded a major growth in 2018, comprising 1 billion 830 million 74 thousand USD.

Moreover, the export grew by nearly 8%, while the GSP+ privileged trade regime and the new electronic system for certification of origin of goods greatly contributed to boosting commercial relations and facilitating the export process.