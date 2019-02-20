News
European Parliament to host conference on Armenophobia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

A conference on Armenophobia will be held in the European Parliament on March 6.

The event is hosted by the MEP Dr. Eleni Theocharous and is co-organised by the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy and the Tufenkian Foundation.

The conference “Armenophobia: historical and present-day resurgence” will examine the phenomenon from different angles, provide a comprehensive picture of various interconnected aspects as well as the ways of combating it. It will be featuring prominent representatives of academia, including historians, political scientists, journalists, human rights defender/activists and witnesses.

The subject of the conference is of particular significance since breaking stereotypes and fighting hate speech, xenophobia is indispensable for successful negotiations, dialogue and preparing the ground for sustainable, peaceful settlement of conflicts.
