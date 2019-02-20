Świtalski: Three issues related to Armenia are of great importance to EU

The Armenian people deserve the highest praise for human dignity, EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Świtalski on Wednesday said during the Universal Rights Awards Ceremony.

Comparing the situation with human rights in Armenia with previous years, Świtalski stressed that now the situation is completely different. He also added that the presence of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the award ceremony is symbolic.

According to him, the EU now speaks differently about human rights with Armenia and the Armenian people.

According to the ambassador, three issues are of great importance to the European Union. He noted that the first one is the gender equality. The Prime Minister has repeatedly emphasized the importance of women's involvement in politics, business, and other spheres of life after the revolution, the ambassador added.

According to the ambassador, the second one is the fight against discrimination. Świtalski noted that people of the second class should not be in Armenia . The EU monitors the fight against discrimination, against people of different sexes, religions, sexual orientation, ethnicity, the ambassador noted.

The social and labor rights, according to him, are the third one. Świtalski also mentioned that the Government of the Republic of Armenia stresses the importance of social and labor rights in its program.