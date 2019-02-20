Two centers for career development open in Armenia’s Ararat Province (PHOTOS)

The solemn opening ceremony of two centers for career development was held at the Armenian Masis State Agricultural College on Wednesday.
The establishment of the two centers took place within the English and Employability Skills for Career Development project funded by the British Council and HSBC Bank Armenia CJSC. HSBC Bank Armenia CEO Paul Edgar and Director of the British Council Armenia Arevik Saribekyan were present during the ceremony. According to Paul Edgar, the education is a key to the success in the global economy.
“We feel responsibility not only to our customers, employees and shareholders, but also to the countries and communities in which we operate,” he said.“As part of our complex social responsibility strategy we focused on the development of future skills and employability.”
According to him, nearly 30 students of Masis town have already benefited from the Employability Skills for Career Development Project, while around 40 students attend English for Career Development Project classes.
The project is very important since “it focuses on the community outside Yerevan, providing young people of those communities with opportunities,” he added. Welcoming those present at the ceremony, Arevik Saribekyan, in her turn, highlighted the importance of the project.
According to her, their main priority is to create the ways to establish the communication and trust between British Council offices all over the world. “We highlighted the importance of learning English language. I believe that in few years our students will be able to communicate, share their experience and gain the experience from other students,” she said.