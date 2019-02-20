Iranian President: US committing economic terrorism against Iran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani took a swipe at the US government for its cruel sanctions against the Islamic Republic and said Washington’s moves to intimidate other countries and banks into avoiding cooperation with Iran are nothing but economic terrorism, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Addressing a cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday, Rouhani pointed to the US measures against Iran and said the Americans’ move to put pressure on foreign banks and companies not to cooperate with Iran is completely “a terrorist act”.

“When they (the US officials), in contrary to international law, threaten to fine a bank or company for cooperating with a country, they are in fact causing intimidation in the banking and commercial sectors and committing an economic terrorist act,” the president stated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani pointed to the US failures in the face of Iran at international levels and said the US had explicitly announced that it would hold an anti-Iran conference in the Polish capital of Warsaw but when the American officials noticed that many countries are opposed to such a conference, they were forced to change the theme of the conference from Iran to the Middle East.

The anti-Iran conference, which was part of US attempts to heap pressure on Iran globally, was held in Poland last week.

The meeting has, however, received a cold welcome from Washington’s European allies, which are engaged in a diplomatic process with Tehran aimed at saving the 2015 nuclear deal.