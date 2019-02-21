OSCE Representative on Freedom of Media calls on to create conditions for the work of Azerbaijani media

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Désir, today called on the authorities to focus efforts on developing a favorable media environment following the recent introduction in Azerbaijan of tighter requirements for print media eligible for state funding, contact.az reported.

According to reports, on 31 January 2019 the Presidential Fund for State Support for the Development of Mass Media changed the eligibility criteria for newspapers to receive public funding, which may effectively cut support for about 20 media outlets that fail to meet the new criteria.

"It is important to support media outlets in their sustainability at a time when they are undergoing significant transformation processes related to digitalization and the adaptation of modern business models," Désir said. "Such efforts, however, require both a transparent and fair economic system of support to the media and a legal environment enabling pluralistic and independent media. Among other things, this requires the introduction of laws and safeguard mechanisms that will foster media freedom and safety of journalists, transparent competition on the market, equal access to advertisement sources, free flow of information, and unhindered use of the Internet."

The Representative expressed the readiness of his Office to provide assistance and recommendations in addressing any issues pertinent to media freedom in Azerbaijan, in line with his mandate and OSCE commitments. He also reiterated a strong interest in visiting the country in the near future to meet with high-level officials, journalists and representatives of non-governmental organizations.