US ambassador urges Israel to apologize to Poland

There are 127 political prisoners in Azerbaijan

Iran ready to work with China on ‘One belt, one road’ project

Saudi energy minister hopes oil market will balance by April

Putin orders government to create National Space Center

Nikol Pashinyan sends congratulatory address on Artsakh Revival Day

Armenia Deputy PM meets with Artsakh State Minister

Armenian PM: Human should really be the highest value in Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan receives Nicolas Aznavour

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 20.02.2019

Armenian Prime Minister receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Armenian ambassador, Russian deputy FM discuss Middle East

Armenian FM briefs OSCE MG Co-Chairs on recent meetings in sidelines of Karabakh peace process

Świtalski: Three issues related to Armenia are of great importance to EU

Prosecutor General's office demands arrest of Armen Gevorgyan

Two centers for career development open in Armenia’s Ararat Province (PHOTOS)

Putin-Netanyahu meeting delayed

European Parliament to host conference on Armenophobia

Putin: If threatened, Russia could target US missiles ‘hosts’

Dollar rises somewhat in Armenia

PM: Change is that election results will never again be rigged in Armenia

Armenia man found dead in Russia

Armenia parliament majority faction: We plan to invite Police Chief to National Assembly next week

Man attempts to set self on fire at Armenia government building

Azerbaijani diplomat banned from entering Turkey

Artsakh MFA: Issue of recognition of South Ossetians’ genocide was not raised during meetings

Armenia MP proposes forming parliamentary group to leave for Syria

My Step faction at parliament: Russia TV reports don’t represent Kremlin position on Armenia

Vigen Kocharyan presents in Brussels Armenian law against domestic violence

Armenia FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Ministers say large projects in Armenia, Karabakh need to be compatible with each other

Microsoft reports on cyberattacks on EU research groups

EBRD expands green financing in Armenia, bank awards six companies (PHOTO)

Trump, Kim Jong-un may meet in Hanoi

ANCA welcomes David Satterfield’s nomination as US Ambassador to Turkey

Mansour: US stands ready to continue close cooperation with Armenia government

US human rights defenders joins lawsuit over emergency declaration

Karabakh: Louise Manoogian Simone always stood with her own people

Artsakh delegation meets representatives of Armenian community of South Ossetia

Armenia PM expresses condolences on Louise Manoogian Simone’s passing

Sassounian: US has no right to tell Armenia not to send humanitarian squad to Syria

With support of Ucom Parajanov Museum of Armenia provides audio guide services (PHOTOS)

EU-Armenia trade turnover grows 19%

Direct flights between Yerevan and Odessa to be launched in May

Karabakh President: Subsequent developments proved that we had embarked upon right path

OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs arrive in Yerevan

Newspaper: Russians’ Armenia parliament “inspection visit” raises some questions

Armenian church blown up in Aleppo to reopen in spring

Trump signs directive to create US Space Force

Trump: Trade talks with China going well

Former Trump adviser ordered to appear in court over Instagram posts

Swiss would prefer Islamic State fighters tried on site

Armenian American philanthropist Louise Manoogian Simone dies aged 85

South Korea's Moon offers to resume cooperation with North Korea

British FM: German halt in Saudi arms sales hurting UK industry

Vice President of Argentina wants to visit Armenia

French police shoot man after knife attack in Marseille

US, China resume trade talks

EBA opens formal investigation regarding money-laundering activities linked to Danske Bank

Pashinyan presents books to random citizens

US lawmakers seek to reassure European allies

IRGC General: Saudi Arabia is ‘heart of evil’ in the region and the world

Lebanon's Saad Hariri to visit Armenia

Macron calls on Russia to be constructive

Merkel suggests rethink of EU competition policy

Sedrak Kocharyan to sue National Security Service

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 19.02.2019

Flash LLC president: Gasoline prices to go up in Armenia

Toumanian’s World: Exhibition of Armen Lorents’ works opened in National Assembly

Austrian leader expects US to raise IS fighters during visit

Bernie Sanders announces intention to run for US President in 2020

Imran Khan: 'If India attacks, Pakistan will retaliate'

MFAs of Karabakh and South Ossetia sign cooperation agreement

Dollar goes up slightly in Armenia

Armenian economy minister: We are ready to support foreign investors

Lavrov: US goal is to split Syria

Armenia to host military exercises of CIS special services

One Armenia party convenes founding congress

Armenia legislature: Constitutional amendment is on our agenda

OSCE Chair-in-Office to visit Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia ex-president’s brother transfers $18.5mn to state

One killed in Yerevan road accident (PHOTO)

Armenia parliament speaker receives Swiss ambassador

Karabakh President attends Hovhannes Tumanyan 150th anniversary conference

Pashinyan: Hovhannes Tumanyan’s image should guide everyone in today’s Armenia

Pakistan asks UN to help de-escalate conflict with India

MP: Prosperous Armenia Party leader proposed to create EAEU free-trade zone in country

Armenia economy minister receives Russia ambassador

Armenia minister, Japan ambassador discuss cooperation in environmental protection

1 killed, 3 injured in Armenia road accident

Guardian: Monday morning’s resignations by 7 UK MPs are mistake

Armenia PM on hand at Hovhannes Tumanyan 150th anniversary events

Russia MFA: ISIS increased control in Afghanistan is threat to CSTO states

Bright Armenia faction at parliament: There are serious problems in relations with Russia

Le Monde: There is growing rift between US and Europe

Two training jets collide in India

4 killed in US shooting

Armenia President’s question to Joe Biden is at focus of global media attention

Armenia parliament delegation to attend OSCE PA meeting

Patient found dead at Yerevan hospital courtyard