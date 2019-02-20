Armenian FM briefs OSCE MG Co-Chairs on recent meetings in sidelines of Karabakh peace process

YEREVAN.- Armenan Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the US, as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk on Wednesday, the press service of the MFA Armenia reported.

The Armenian FM and the Co-chairs focused on the issues raised during the last meetings that took place in the sidelines of the Karabakh peace process. The Co-chairs were particularly interested in the details of Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting that took place in January in Davos.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed the approaches and position of Armenia for an exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict, highlighting the creation of a favorable atmosphere for it to happen. The interlocutors exchanged views on future steps and meetings.