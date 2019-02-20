News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 20
USD
487.59
EUR
553.22
RUB
7.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.59
EUR
553.22
RUB
7.41
Show news feed
Armenian FM briefs OSCE MG Co-Chairs on recent meetings in sidelines of Karabakh peace process
Armenian FM briefs OSCE MG Co-Chairs on recent meetings in sidelines of Karabakh peace process
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Armenan Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the US, as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk on Wednesday, the press service of the MFA Armenia reported. 

The Armenian FM and the Co-chairs focused on the issues raised during the last meetings that took place in the sidelines of the Karabakh peace process. The Co-chairs were particularly interested in the details of Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting that took place in January in Davos.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed the approaches and position of Armenia for an exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict, highlighting the creation of a favorable atmosphere for it to happen. The interlocutors exchanged views on future steps and meetings.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Prime Minister receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
The OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs congratulated Nikol Pashinyan...
 Armenia FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
“The Co-Chairs arrived in Yerevan on a regional visit...
 OSCE Chair-in-Office to visit Karabakh conflict zone
“The co-chairs from Russia, the United States and France work closely together…
 Anslyst: Attempts to restore Mink process are being made
This suggests that the calm situation will not last long...
 OSCE monitoring passes in accordance with agreed schedule
Monitoring was conducted to the east of Talish village...
 OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
The Artsakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in holding the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos