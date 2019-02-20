Nikol Pashinyan receives Nicolas Aznavour

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received co-founder of “Aznavour” Foundation the son of the world famous late chansonnier Charles Aznavour, Nicolas Aznavour on Wednesday, the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia reported.
Greeting the guest, Nikol Pashinyan said, “I am very glad to meet you and I am also glad that the meeting takes place in Yerevan. "
Nicolas Aznavour thanked PM Pashinyan for the warm reception and added, “It’s a pleasure to meet you. First of all I want to thank you for your visit to Paris. You know it was very important and enormously exciting for personally me and my entire family. I want to convey to you our gratitude.
I also want to congratulate you on assuming the post of the Prime Minister. I even voted in Armenia. We came here without any unnecessary noise to vote, since it’s very important for us.
Even when we travel or are far away, we always follow the news from Armenia and we are very thankful to you for what you try to do for Armenia. It’s not an easy task but I think it’s very positive to see from abroad what kind of hard work you do”.
During the meeting Nicolas Aznavour presented to Pashinyan the activities and the future plans of “Aznavour” Foundation.