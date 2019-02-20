Armenia Deputy PM meets with Artsakh State Minister

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan met with Artsakh’s State Minister Grigory Martirosyan on Tuesday.
During the meeting, which took place on a significant day - Artsakh Revival Day, the Deputy Prime Minister stressed the vital importance of the consistent development of cooperation between the two Armenian states. Grigoryan presented the priorities of the new program of the government. The interlocutors exchanged views on the upcoming reforms and steps for their implementation, noting the importance of sharing experiences and implementing joint programs.