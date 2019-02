A young man was found dead Wednesday, under a bridge in Armenia’s Kotayk Province.

At 11:54pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that there was the dead body of a man under Nor Hachn Bridge, and rescuers were needed to get it out of the gorge.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

The rescuers removed the dead body of the man—who was born in 1994—from about 200 meters down into the gorge, and they handed it over to police.