Armenian church being built in Russia’s Ufa
Armenian church being built in Russia’s Ufa
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

The construction of an Armenian church has started in Zatony Vavylovo village of Ufa, the capital city of the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, according to Govorit Ufa.

Thirty thousand Armenians live in the Republic of Bashkortostan, and this house of Christian worship is being built for the Bashkiria chapter of the Union of Armenians of Russia.

The church consecration ceremony was held.

This place of Christian worship will be built with tuff rocks that are brought from Armenia. 

The construction of this church is planned to be completed in two years.
Հայերեն and Русский
