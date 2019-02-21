News
CoE officials laud work with Armenia Ombudsman
CoE officials laud work with Armenia Ombudsman
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

In Strasbourg, France, the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, met separately with Council of Europe (CoE) Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović, CoE Director General of Human Rights and Rule of Law  Christos Giakoumopoulos, as well as CoE Director General of Democracy Snežana Samardžić-Marković. Discussions were held with several other CoE organizations, too.

During the talks, the interlocutors conferred on human rights in Armenia. 

The senior CoE representatives stressed the high quality of cooperation with the ombudsman of Armenia.

And at the end of the meetings, the discussants made new arrangements for future work.
