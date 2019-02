The International Summit of the European Youth Parliament will be held in Yerevan for the first time.

The summit, scheduled for March 9-14, will be held under the auspices of the Armenian Prime Minister.

Yerevan will host 300 young people from 40 countries, that will take part at the 89th International Session of the European Youth Parliament (EYP) on Overcoming Global Challenges Together.

Students of leading European educational institutions will have discussions in the relevant commissions.