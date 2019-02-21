News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 21
USD
487.59
EUR
553.22
RUB
7.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.59
EUR
553.22
RUB
7.41
Show news feed
PM: Armenia state agencies must function within logic of revolution’s values
PM: Armenia state agencies must function within logic of revolution’s values
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Today the task of all the agencies of the public administration system is to operate within the framework of the logic of the values the revolution has brought, the laws, and the constitution.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stated the aforementioned at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government.

“This is a revolution of love and solidarity,” he said, in particular. “And each and everyone [in Armenia] should have the chance to change, to adopt the new value-system [in the country].”

The PM noted, however, that the pre-revolutionary values in Armenia had no chance to get revived.

“I, as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, consider this my personal obligation,” Pashinyan added. “And any attempt to revive those values will be stopped in the strictest way (…); of course, through lawful means.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos