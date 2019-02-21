PM: Armenia state agencies must function within logic of revolution’s values

YEREVAN. – Today the task of all the agencies of the public administration system is to operate within the framework of the logic of the values the revolution has brought, the laws, and the constitution.
The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stated the aforementioned at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government.
“This is a revolution of love and solidarity,” he said, in particular. “And each and everyone [in Armenia] should have the chance to change, to adopt the new value-system [in the country].”
The PM noted, however, that the pre-revolutionary values in Armenia had no chance to get revived.
“I, as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, consider this my personal obligation,” Pashinyan added. “And any attempt to revive those values will be stopped in the strictest way (…); of course, through lawful means.”