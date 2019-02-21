News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 21
USD
487.59
EUR
553.22
RUB
7.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.59
EUR
553.22
RUB
7.41
Show news feed
Armenia’s Pashinyan: We reached unprecedented level of public administration system transparency
Armenia’s Pashinyan: We reached unprecedented level of public administration system transparency
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Today we have reached an unprecedented level of transparency of the public administration system, and it gives us the opportunity to have an open, direct, honest, but not a spur-of-the-moment discussion, and to achieve balanced decisions.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, noted the above-said at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

He noted that the appeal of public administration system in Armenia should be increased for good-quality workforce because the quality, effectiveness, and speed of changes in people’s lives depends on this quality.

“[But] the public administration system is sensitive to the human body,” Pashinyan stressed. “And prescribing incorrect solutions can lead to deadly consequences.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos