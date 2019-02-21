Premier: Impression is that most Armenia mines are managed from one point

YEREVAN. – At its Cabinet session on Thursday, the Government of Armenia approved the package of drafts with respect to making amendments to the code on subsoil and to the related laws.

“With this package of drafts, that whole process of identification of the actual proprietors of mines [in Armenia] is being regulated,” said Acting Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources, Garegin Baghramyan, as he introduced this package.

“The impression is that the majority of Armenia’s mines are managed from one point, and that’s a strange fact in itself,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented, in particular, for his part. “I believe the law enforcement agencies should deal with it.”

Also, the PM asked whether they can rest assured that they will find all those who have registered Armenia’s mines at offshore companies; and Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan gave a positive response.