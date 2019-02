Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Stephane Visconti of France, Igor Popov of Russia, Andrew Schofer of the US, as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk., AzerTag reported.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on the current state and prospects for talks on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

As reported earlier, OSCE MG Co-Chairs held meeting in Yerevan on Wednesday.