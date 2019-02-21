Hammond: UK-China relationship `not made simpler´

Chancellor Philip Hammond has warned that the UK’s relationship with China “has not been made simpler” by Gavin Williamson’s plan to send the Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier to the Pacific, Daily Mail reported quoting AP.

In a thinly-veiled rebuke to the Defence Secretary, Mr Hammond said decisions about HMS Queen Elizabeth’s deployment should be a matter for the National Security Council, which would also consider the economic considerations.

Beijing reportedly pulled out of trade talks with Mr Hammond following Mr Williamson’s announcement that the carrier, laden with F-35 Lightning stealth jets, would deploy to the region on its maiden operational voyage.

Mr Hammond said he was “disappointed” by China’s reaction and insisted that no decision had actually been taken on the carrier’s deployment.

Asked if the relationship with Beijing had been damaged by Mr Williamson’s actions, the Chancellor said: “It’s a complex relationship and it hasn’t been made simpler by Chinese concerns about Royal Navy deployments in the South China Sea.”

Beijing has been involved in a dispute over navigation rights and territorial claims in the South China Sea.