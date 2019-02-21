OSCE Secretary General hopes to see progress towards peace in Karabakh

The OSCE hopes to see progress in the Minsk process working towards a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Secretary General of the OSCE Thomas Greminger said.

“The commitment by the leadership of Armenia and Azerbaijan to prepare their populations for peace, I think, is a very promising signal,” Greminger said during the Winter Meeting 2019 of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

He stressed the need to intensify efforts to work together constructively in all the existing mediation formats