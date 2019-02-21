News
Iran’s Zarif cautions Israel against adventurism
Region:World News, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned the Israeli regime that its “dangerous” adventurism in the bombing of Syria could result in a military conflict in the region, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“There is adventurism on Israel’s side, and adventurism is always dangerous,” Zarif said in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper published on Wednesday.

Iran is in Syria at the invitation of the Syrian government, while Israel is violating Lebanese and Syrian air space, as well as international law, Zarif added, according to Press TV.

Asked about the possibility of a military conflict between Iran and Israel, the top Iranian diplomat said he does not see that coming, adding, “But we cannot exclude the possibility.”

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
