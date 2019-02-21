Iran to hold massive naval drill

Iran’s Navy commander gave details of a large-scale military exercise that his forces are going to hold in the country’s southern waters, Tasnim News Agency reported.
In comments on Thursday, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said the upcoming naval drill, codenamed Velayat-97, will be held in an area of 2 million square kilometers in the Iranian southern waters, from the Strait of Hormuz to the southeastern coasts of Makran, the Sea of Oman and the northern parts of the Indian Ocean, down to the 10-degrees latitude.
According to the commander, the drill will be held in four separate phases, including naval parades, simulation of a real naval war, maritime and land offense to practice recapturing the territories occupied by the enemy, and the display of the Navy’s power by launching various types of missiles and torpedoes.
He also noted that the Navy will for the first time fly patrol, reconnaissance and bomber drones during the war game.