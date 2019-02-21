Russian lawmaker hails Armenia's humanitarian mission to Syria

Russian MP welcomed Armenia’s move to provide assistance to the people of Syria.

Speaking during the discussion on Armenia’s mission, Igor Morozov said Armenia made a sovereign decision to send a mission, and further decisions have to be made based on the national interests as well.

“The Syrian people have right to count on Armenia as Syria was one of the first to lend a helping hand to Armenians after the genocide in 1915. In this context we can even assume that the mission was a belated one,” said Morozov, member of Russia's Federation Council.

Armenia’s assistance to the Syrian people is very important, given that the Armenian community of 140 thousands decreased to 60 thousand in 2019, he added.

“Something that Armenia did is a great thing for the Diaspora and the Syrian people,” he said.

The more common ground in the international sphere between Armenia and Russia, the greater will be the development opportunities for two friendly nations.

“In this sense, interaction in Syria is also important. Russia has established a very serious international mine clearance center. Armenian sappers have an opportunity to undergo training, having the opportunity to better adapt to local conditions,” he concluded.