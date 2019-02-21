Kazakhstan’s president signs decree on government’s dismissal

Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree on the dismissal of the republic’s government, TASS reported.
"In accordance with Article 70 of the Republic of Kazakhstan’s Constitution, I hereby decree to dismiss the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and to appoint Askar Uzakpayevich Mamin as Acting Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the decree published on the president’s website states.
The decree informs that members of the republic’s government will continue to fulfill their duties until its new composition is approved. "The decree enters into force on the day it is signed," the document states.