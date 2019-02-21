News
Vanetsyan: NSS has intelligence on whereabouts of Serzh Sargsyan's younger brother
Former Minister of Nature Protection and former MP Aram Harutyunyan has fled the country by illegally crossing the border, National Security Service Director Arthur Vanetsyan told reporters on Thursday.

Harutyunyan is wanted on corruption-related criminal charges.

Speaking about Levon Sargsyan, the younger brother of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, Vanetsyan said that he had crossed the country borders legally. Vanetsyan says he was able to leave the country because at that time there was no court order and  did not have any authority to restrict his freedom of movement.

According to Vanetsyan, they have intelligence on the whereabouts of Levon Sargsyan, however they need to have mechanisms in order to apprehend and bring him back. Asked to elaborate on the location of Sargsyan, the NSS Director only said that he is in one of the Arab countries.

Arrest warrants for Harutyunyan and Sargsyan remain outstanding.

Levon Sargsyan is charged with illicit enrichment and false asset declaration.

 
