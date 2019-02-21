Ararat Mirzoyan and Shombi Sharp discuss new perspectives of cooperation

YEREVAN.- Chairman of the Armenian National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan received the UN Resident Coordinator for the Republic of Armenia Shombi Sharp and the heads and representatives of the programmes being implemented by the UN different organizations in Armenia. The Heads of the National Assembly Standing Committees also took part in the meeting.

Welcoming the guests Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted the effective activities of the UN Office in Armenia in all spheres. The Head of the legislative body has assured the newly elected parliament is concerned over continuing all current programmes and open new horizons for cooperation.

“The UN implements invaluable work for the humanity. We can confidently consider the Parliament of Armenia as your ally in all directions on the way of implementing legislative reforms,” the President of the National Assembly said.

The Head of the parliament has highlighted the cooperation of the Standing Committees of the National Assembly with the UN specialized agencies for which all favourable conditions are available.

Congratulating Ararat Mirzoyan and the Chairs of the Standing Committees on being elected Shombi Sharp has noted that the parliament is the key of the people’s free will expression.

Speaking about the UN mission in Armenia the Resident Coordinator has assured that the structure is ready to help the parliament to strengthen the capabilities and show support for the implementation of the reforms in different spheres.

During the meeting a concerned debate was held, the sides presented their vision of further cooperation.

An agreement was reached to continue the cooperation also at the level of the National Assembly Standing Committees to further deepen the partnership relations of the National Assembly with the UN Armenia family.