Armenian PM's wife comments on her Davos visit
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister wife Anna Hakobyan commented on the reports about her trip to Davos with Nikola Pashinyan. 

“I was in Davos as I received an official invitation from the organizers to attend the World Economic Forum. I accompanied my husband but couldn’t participate in the forum works for personal reasons,” Hakobyan told at a briefing on Thursday.

"Considering there was an official invitation and I was there it would be improper to state I left for the forum and didn’t participate in it,” explained Hakobyan.

 
