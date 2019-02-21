Armenian PM's wife comments on her Davos visit

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister wife Anna Hakobyan commented on the reports about her trip to Davos with Nikola Pashinyan.
“I was in Davos as I received an official invitation from the organizers to attend the World Economic Forum. I accompanied my husband but couldn’t participate in the forum works for personal reasons,” Hakobyan told at a briefing on Thursday.
"Considering there was an official invitation and I was there it would be improper to state I left for the forum and didn’t participate in it,” explained Hakobyan.