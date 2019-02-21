Ruben Rubinyan receives UK Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN.- On February 21, the Chair of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Ruben Rubinyan received Judith Farnworth, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Republic of Armenia.

Welcoming the guest in the Armenian National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan has noted that the parliament highly assesses the level of the relations existing between the two countries.

During the meeting the sides discussed the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy, underlined the mutual understanding on the foreign policy issues between the two states.

The speakers also touched upon the importance of the parliamentary oversight mechanisms and discussed issues on the improvement of the Committee’s capabilities.

Issues on cooperation between the legislative and executive bodies were also discussed, referring to which Ruben Rubinyan underlined the parliament’s commitment for providing system of checks and balances, especially emphasizing the role of the parliamentary oversight institute.