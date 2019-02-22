News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 22
USD
488.71
EUR
554.15
RUB
7.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.71
EUR
554.15
RUB
7.46
Show news feed
Qassem Soleimani to Pakistan: Don't test Iran's tolerance
Qassem Soleimani to Pakistan: Don't test Iran's tolerance
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Quds unit commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, urged Pakistan to take measures to stop the government from cross-border terrorist attacks, Alaraby News reported. 

"Saudi Arabia is building its regional influence with money only. This is a false influence and a failure...We will take revenge for our martyrs...(and) it might be anywhere around the world," Soleimani said adding: "I am warning you: Don't test Iran's tolerance."

As reported earlier, on February 13, a suicide bomber crashed into a bus carrying IRGC members, and leaving 27 people killed. Responsibility was assumed by the Pakistani terrorist group.

A bus carrying IRGC personnel was traveling between the cities of Zahedan and Khash, in Sistan and Balouchestan on February 13, when it was targeted in a suicide car bomb attack. Twenty-seven IRGC members were killed and 13 others injured in the attack, claimed by the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group based in Pakistan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos