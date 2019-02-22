Qassem Soleimani to Pakistan: Don't test Iran's tolerance

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Quds unit commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, urged Pakistan to take measures to stop the government from cross-border terrorist attacks, Alaraby News reported.
"Saudi Arabia is building its regional influence with money only. This is a false influence and a failure...We will take revenge for our martyrs...(and) it might be anywhere around the world," Soleimani said adding: "I am warning you: Don't test Iran's tolerance."
As reported earlier, on February 13, a suicide bomber crashed into a bus carrying IRGC members, and leaving 27 people killed. Responsibility was assumed by the Pakistani terrorist group.
A bus carrying IRGC personnel was traveling between the cities of Zahedan and Khash, in Sistan and Balouchestan on February 13, when it was targeted in a suicide car bomb attack. Twenty-seven IRGC members were killed and 13 others injured in the attack, claimed by the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group based in Pakistan.