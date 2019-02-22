Saudi Crown Prince meets Chinese Deputy Prime Minister

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has met the Chinese Deputy PM in order to strengthen relations amid West criticism over human rights and war in Yemen, Arab News reported.
According to the source, Prince Mohammed held bilateral talks with Han Zheng, and then chaired the forum of China-Saudi cooperation.
Saudi Crown Prince is expected to meet with the Chinese President Xi Jinping to highlight the Saudi Arabian importance as one of the largest oil suppliers to China and a market for its export, including military drones.