News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 22
USD
488.71
EUR
554.15
RUB
7.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.71
EUR
554.15
RUB
7.46
Show news feed
Turkish authorities issue arrest warrant for 295 militaries
Turkish authorities issue arrest warrant for 295 militaries
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Turkish authorities issued arrest warrant for 295 militaries, Reuters reported referring to the Turkish prosecutor office’s statement. 

The arrests accused them of links to the network of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara says orchestrated a 2016 attempted coup.

Three colonels, eight majors and 10 lieutenants are among the suspects.

More than 77,000 people have been jailed pending trial since the coup and widespread arrests are still routine. Authorities have suspended or sacked 150,000 civil servants and military personnel.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkey awaits US positive decision on Gülen extradition
The process is not yet complete, while its outcome is not negative yet…
 White House denies Cavusoglu statement on Gulen extradition
“While meeting with President Erdoğan at the G20…
 UK court rejects extradition of Turkish suspect in FETO case
Ankara has 14 days to file an appeal…
 Turkey sentences 74 to life in prison in post-coup case
It was not immediately clear how many soldiers were among the group sentenced...
 US considering Fethullah Gülen extradition to Turkey
The Department of State has confirmed...
 Turkey detains 80 soldiers over alleged Gulen links
Arrests began after the Ankara prosecutor's office issued arrest warrants of 110 soldiers…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos