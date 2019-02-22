Turkish authorities issue arrest warrant for 295 militaries

The Turkish authorities issued arrest warrant for 295 militaries, Reuters reported referring to the Turkish prosecutor office’s statement.

The arrests accused them of links to the network of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara says orchestrated a 2016 attempted coup.

Three colonels, eight majors and 10 lieutenants are among the suspects.

More than 77,000 people have been jailed pending trial since the coup and widespread arrests are still routine. Authorities have suspended or sacked 150,000 civil servants and military personnel.