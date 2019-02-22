Armenia ambassador, Turkmenistan official discuss economic cooperation

YEREVAN. – Armenian Ambassador Garnik Badalyan on Thursday met with Batyr Bazarow, the Minister of Finance and Economics of Turkmenistan.
They discussed the matters to be put on the financial and economic part of the agenda of the preparations for the ninth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Armenia and Turkmenistan, and which will be convened in mid-2019, in the Turkmen capital city of Ashgabat, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The interlocutors reflected also on the opportunities for opening an Armenia Commerce House in Turkmenistan, the prospects for having companies with Armenian capital engage in the Turkmen market, and several other matters of mutual interest in bilateral economic relations.
In addition, the Armenian ambassador and the Turkmen official underscored the need for intensifying economic relations and increasing trade between the two countries, and they agreed to continue sectoral cooperation.