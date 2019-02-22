News
Armenia suicide attempts increase by 20% in one year
Armenia suicide attempts increase by 20% in one year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


YEREVAN. – Suicide attempts in Armenia have increased by 20 percent in one year, Rescue Service Captain Tigran Sargsyan noted at a press conference on Friday. 

In his words, there were 500 suicide attempts in the country last year, and 108 of them had a tragic end.

“Primarily, men aged between 40 and 60 have committed suicide [in Armenia],” Sargsyan noted, in particular.

He informed that the most number of suicide attempts in the country were recorded in capital city Yerevan as well as in Shirak and Lori Provinces. 

Sargsyan added that, nonetheless, Armenia has a lower respective indicator, as compared with some other countries in the region and the rest of the world. 

“Armenia is 150th in the world [in this regard],” he explained. “The leader in the region with this indicator is Azerbaijan, Iran and Armenia follow; Georgia has the lowest indicator [in the region].”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
