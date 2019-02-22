Erdogan: No IMF in Turkish economy future

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will never play a role in the future of the Turkish economy, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
“I told the IMF chair in Davos [at the time] ‘You are not the prime minister of Turkey, I am. You do not have a job to run Turkey, take your money and leave the rest.’ He was sent away [as the IMF chair], your brother here became the president. Now we have no debts to the IMF,” Hurriyet Daily reported quoting Erdogan.
According to him, the strategy and candidates from the opposition alliance in local elections are formed by Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen and the Kurdish Workers Party.
“Their election strategies as well as candidate lists have been imposed by Pennsylvania and terror barons,” the Turkish President added.
Turkey will go to local elections on March 31 in two major political alliances.