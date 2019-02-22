News
Friday
February 22
News
France mountaineer gets trapped under snow in Armenia
France mountaineer gets trapped under snow in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A French national on Friday was trapped under snow and lost consciousness, in Kotayk Province of Armenia.

At 11:05am, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that five mountaineers—who are French citizens—had climbed a mountain nearby a hotel in Aghveran mountain resort, but one of them had become trapped under snow—for yet unknown reasons, the friends of this mountaineer had quickly pulled this person out of the pile of snow, but the French national had lost consciousness, and therefore rescuers were needed.

A rescue team and a special rescue squad were dispatched to the scene.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
