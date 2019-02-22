News
Armenian transport and IT minister meets with "My Step" parliamentary group
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Armenian transport and IT minister Hakob Arshakyan presented his view of the new ministry and its role during a closed-door meeting with “My Step” parliamentary group.

Talking to reporters, Arshakyan said no questions that might raise concern were voiced.

“We had a working discussion. I briefed them on priorities, the format for newly set up ministry, and its activities. As you know our focus is on high-tech and defense industry,” Arshakyan said.

Asked whether the issues of transportation and communication will be put on the back burner, the minister said communication is a part of digital technologies and will be dealt with by a new ministry. Meanwhile, territorial administration ministry will deal with the transport area. Arshakyan reiterated that the name of a new ministry will not mention “defense industry” term.
