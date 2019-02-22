Minister: Aleksandr Sargsyan's transfer of $18 million has no relation to justice

YEREVAN. – Donation given by Armenian second president’s brother Aleksandr Sargsyan has no relation to justice, Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan told reporters on Friday.
“It was Alexaner Sargsyan’s willingness to donate money, it has no relation to justice,” the minister said.
According to earlier reports, Aleksandr Sargsyan, who faces fraud charges, has transferred $18.5 million worth of money to the state. Director of Armenia’s National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan told reporters he also paid $11.5 million as an amount “for non-fulfilled tax obligations”.