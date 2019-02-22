France mountaineers trapped under snow in Armenia are found, one is frozen

A helicopter from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia has arrived to search for the French citizen who got lost at a mountain in Aghveran mountain resort, in Kotayk Province.

As reported earlier, on Friday at 11:05am, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that five mountaineers—who are French citizens—had climbed a mountain nearby a hotel in Aghveran. One of them, however, had become trapped under snow—for yet unknown reasons, the friends of this mountaineer had quickly pulled this person out of the pile of snow, but the French national had lost consciousness, and therefore rescuers were needed.

According to shamshyan.com, the rescuers crossed the noted section on foot for more than seven kilometers, the area was very difficult to pass, the snow there was 2.5 to 3 meters high, but the rescuers found these mountaineers who had gotten lost.

The extreme cold temperature also hinders the rescuers’ work.

Later it became known that four of these mountaineers are in stable condition, whereas another is frozen but seems to show signs of life.

Rescuers are helping this mountaineer on the spot, and the MOD helicopter will transfer this person to the nearest hospital.