News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Armenia parliament speaker: Davit Sanasaryan has right to claim case is phony
Armenia parliament speaker: Davit Sanasaryan has right to claim case is phony
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Head of the State Oversight Service (powers are temporarily terminated) Davit Sanasaryan has the right to claim that the case is phony. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists today.

When asked if the charge brought against active participant of the velvet revolution Davit Sanasaryan won’t lower the rating of the revolution, the parliamentary speaker said the following: “I would refrain from making any comment, taking into consideration the fact that investigation is still in progress. In any case, the rating of the revolution will only grow.”

Ararat Mirzoyan insisted that even though Davit Sanasaryan is his friend, this can’t have any impact on the investigation.

When asked if he thinks the case is phony as Davit Sanasaryan and his attorney say, Mirzoyan said the following: “Theoretically, employees of any public administration body, including a law-enforcement authority can do something that is a violation of the law. For that there are measures, punishments and procedures provided for by law. It is Davit Sanasaryan’s right to claim that the case is phony. After all, he has a right to protection.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos