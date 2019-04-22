Armenia parliament speaker: Davit Sanasaryan has right to claim case is phony

Head of the State Oversight Service (powers are temporarily terminated) Davit Sanasaryan has the right to claim that the case is phony. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists today.
When asked if the charge brought against active participant of the velvet revolution Davit Sanasaryan won’t lower the rating of the revolution, the parliamentary speaker said the following: “I would refrain from making any comment, taking into consideration the fact that investigation is still in progress. In any case, the rating of the revolution will only grow.”
Ararat Mirzoyan insisted that even though Davit Sanasaryan is his friend, this can’t have any impact on the investigation.
When asked if he thinks the case is phony as Davit Sanasaryan and his attorney say, Mirzoyan said the following: “Theoretically, employees of any public administration body, including a law-enforcement authority can do something that is a violation of the law. For that there are measures, punishments and procedures provided for by law. It is Davit Sanasaryan’s right to claim that the case is phony. After all, he has a right to protection.”