PM: Armenia people’s vision should be seen in Karabakh issue

There is an inertia in all spheres of the state system, and our main task is to stop it, Armenian PM noted on Monday.

Speaking about the Karabakh problem, he noted that we should clearly form how to present the solution of the Karabakh issue.

According to him, he, of course, has his own vision on this issue.

“But there should be a vision of the Armenian people, since only the people should take decision in this regard, and not the prime minister or the Government,” he added.

He also noted that during the political debates the Karabakh issue has always been evaded.

"We say that Armenia is the security guarantor of Artsakh, and this means that our children should serve in the army. But as soon as it comes to this, they are trying to avoid it,” PM wondered