PM: Armenia people’s vision should be seen in Karabakh issue
PM: Armenia people’s vision should be seen in Karabakh issue
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

There is an inertia in all spheres of the state system, and our main task is to stop it, Armenian PM noted on Monday.

Speaking about the Karabakh problem, he noted that we should clearly form how to present the solution of the Karabakh issue.

According to him, he, of course, has his own vision on this issue.

“But there should be a vision of the Armenian people, since only the people should take decision in this regard, and not the prime minister or the Government,” he added.

He also noted that during the political debates the Karabakh issue has always been evaded.

"We say that Armenia is the security guarantor of Artsakh, and this means that our children should serve in the army. But as soon as it comes to this, they are trying to avoid it,” PM wondered
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Analyst: There are constructive processes in Karabakh conflict settlement talks
This is conditioned by the balance of power in the military domain, and by the negotiating persons…
 Sharmazanov on Armenia PM's pledge to return Artsakh to negotiating table
Sharmazanov recalled that Artsakh wasn’t represented as a party to...
 Artsakh's former army commander: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement impossible with Madrid Principles
However, Samvel Babayan stressed the fact that the resolution of...
 Armenia FM: Impossible to hold peaceful negotiations in atmosphere of hatred
The minister informed about the meeting held with his...
 Armenia MFA comments on Azerbaijan FM's hasty announcement on future US meeting
Since this issue is still under consideration, it is necessary to...
 Russian MFA: FM, OSCE Secretary-General to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement on 24 April
According to her, the meeting will be held on the sidelines of...
