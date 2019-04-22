Armenian MP: Changes in government structure to cause problems

The future of professional management of sector-specific ministries will be at risk. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction Mikayel Melkumyan told journalists today as he touched upon the package of changes in the structure of the government according to which several ministries will be joined.
“There are 12 ministries, but it’s all about quality, not quantity. If a particular ministry is going to deal with 7-8 sectors, and the law on changes in the government structure states that a minister shall independently develop and implement the sector-specific policy, one minister won’t be able to manage 6-7 sectors professionally,” the MP said.
According to Melkumyan, the changes will cause many problems in terms of professionalism and can’t serve as a ground for an economic revolution.