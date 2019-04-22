Armenia PM on country's demographic issues

Armenia’s current demographic issues are linked to what we told children in kindergartens 20 years ago. This is what Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a meeting with students and professors of the Armenian State University of Economics today, responding to a professor’s question on the country’s demographic issues.
“Twenty years ago, teaching children swear words for fun when they started speaking was very common in Armenia, at least in the villages. I would also see this in Yerevan. The values with which we raise our children are very important. After that, children would see how people respected criminals in society, and nobody would ask how can people respect a person who steals things from other people and orders crimes,” he stated.
Pashinyan is certain that parents need to convey clear messages to their children starting from pre-school. “We need to tell boys and girls that they should build their future by studying and working.”