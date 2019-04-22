News
Sri Lanka authorities accuse local Islamist group of terrorist attacks
Sri Lanka authorities accuse local Islamist group of terrorist attacks
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The government of Sri Lanka has placed responsibility for a series of bombings  on local Islamist grouping NTJ, DW reported

The authorities in Colombo are also checking the likelihood of the group being supported by foreign Islamist organizations.

Until now, the NTJ grouping was little known. In 2018, its members were suspected of damaging Buddhist statues.

The authorities of Sri Lanka also reported the introduction of a state of emergency in the country.

According to the latest reports, death toll in the series of blasts in Sri Lank has reached 290. The first six took place at three churches in capital city Colombo as well as in Negombo and Batticaloa towns and at three hotels, while the next two explosions occurred in Dehiwala and Dematagoda—two suburbs of Colombo.

Another blast was recorded on Monday. According to preliminary data, a wagon parked near the church detonated with explosives.
