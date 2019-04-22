News
Armenia PM on his cabinet and staying in power
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

I have always said that our government won’t be eliminating people, sentencing people and stealing people’s businesses just to stay in power. This is what Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a meeting with students and professors of the Armenian State University of Economics today.

“I view the office of Prime Minister as a job. It’s all about how a person looks at it. a person has to ask himself if he is a person who can solve problems or a person who listens to instructions and fulfills requests,” the Prime Minister said.
