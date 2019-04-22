News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
9 people detained over attack on Turkish opposition leader
9 people detained over attack on Turkish opposition leader
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Nine people were detained in connection with the attack on the opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, stated Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, Daily Mail reported quoting AP.

Kilicdaroglu was attacked as he attended a funeral in a northern district of Ankara for a soldier killed in clashes with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants. Kilicdaroglu was not injured.

At the same time, Soylu appeared to justify Kilicdaroglu's assault by referring to the support a pro-Kurdish gave the opposition during Turkey's March 31 municipal elections. 

"Everyone must take sides against the (rebels)," he noted.

The Republican People's Party won the mayoral elections in Ankara and Istanbul, supplanting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Davutoglu challenges Erdogan
The election results show that alliance politics have caused harm to our party, both in terms of voter levels and the party’s identity...
 Erdogan: AKP will continue to challenge Istanbul election results
It is essential to move on from election disputes and focus on our real agenda, notably the economy and security...
 Erdogan believes municipal elections in Istanbul may be canceled amid violations
If in a city like Istanbul, where almost 11 million voters live…
 Turkish nationalists demand annulling the results of Igdir mayoral elections
In the wake of the victory of the Kurdish mayoral candidate in the city of...
 Opposition candidates approved Ankara, Izmir mayors
The ruling AKP won local elections in 39 provinces of Turkey…
 Erdoğan can't come to grips with defeat in Istanbul
Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party wants to annul...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos