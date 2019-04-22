9 people detained over attack on Turkish opposition leader

Nine people were detained in connection with the attack on the opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, stated Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, Daily Mail reported quoting AP.

Kilicdaroglu was attacked as he attended a funeral in a northern district of Ankara for a soldier killed in clashes with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants. Kilicdaroglu was not injured.

At the same time, Soylu appeared to justify Kilicdaroglu's assault by referring to the support a pro-Kurdish gave the opposition during Turkey's March 31 municipal elections.

"Everyone must take sides against the (rebels)," he noted.

The Republican People's Party won the mayoral elections in Ankara and Istanbul, supplanting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party.