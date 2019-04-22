News
Police chief holds working consultation
Police chief holds working consultation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


On April 20, Chief of Police of the Republic of Armenia Valeriy Osipyan held a working consultation with First Deputy Chief of Police Arman Sargsyan, Head of the General Department of Criminal Intelligence Artak Karapetyan, officers of the Division for Juvenile Rights Protection and Prevention of Domestic Violence of the General Department, as well as officers of the territorial subdivisions of the Department. Valeriy Osipyan presented statistics on crimes committed by juveniles, conducted a comparative analysis and positively assessing the officers’ work.

“We shouldn’t be satisfied with what we have. There is always work to do in this sector,” the police chief emphasized. Valeriy Osipyan attached importance to the implementation of preventive actions and gave specific instructions to make more efforts in this direction. In this context, the police chief assigned to develop a long-term plan for preventive actions.

Osipyan also assigned to pay special attention to the actions that are aimed at ruling out the formation of groups of juvenile criminals and emphasized that he won’t tolerate anyone who fails to take these actions and will reward those who take the actions with a heartfelt attitude.

First Deputy Chief of Police Arman Sargsyan continued the working consultation and discussed the development of a long-term plan for preventive actions. The deputy police chief and the police officers also touched upon the police officers’ actions to rule out cases of engaging juveniles in crimes.
