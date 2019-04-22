News
Citizens of Armenia's Masis attack local pastor
Citizens of Armenia's Masis attack local pastor
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The investigative unit of the Masis police station is preparing a report on the incident that took place yesterday in Ararat Province. At around 14:00, resident of the city of Masis, 35-year-old Samvel Safaryan called the Masis police station and reported that at around 10:00, resident of the city of Masis Edvin Gh. had attacked him in the yard of Surb Gevorg Church of Masis, pushed and shoved him, cursed at him and hit his head and face with his wrist a couple of times.

According to Shamshyan.com, Safaryan told the police that Edvin Gh. had inflicted physical pain on him. According to the source, Safaryan also told the police that he is a pastor of the Surb Gevorg Church.

Police officers of Masis are taking necessary measures to find Edvin Gh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
