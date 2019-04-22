News
Pompeo voices disappointment at delay in Afghan talks with Taliban
Washington is disappointed over the indefinite postponement of Afghan talks with the Taliban, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated during phone talk with Afghanistan's President  Ashraf Ghani, Daily Mail reported quoting AP.

The talks between the Taliban and representatives of the Government of Afghanistan were scheduled to start this coming Friday in Qatar, but were scuttled after a falling-out between the two sides over who should attend.

This meeting was to be the first talk of the Taliban and representatives of the Afghan authorities, and was considered an important first step towards a final end to the war in Afghanistan.

The State Department said that Pompeo encouraged both sides to come together to agree on participants, saying the talks are Afghanistan's best chance for peace.
