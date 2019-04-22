Free transportation routes for visitors on April 24th

On April 24, between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., on the occasion of the day commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide, those visiting Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial will be transported from the area near Hrazdan Stadium for free via the following routes:

- 1st route: Hrazdan Stadium-Athens Street-Victory Bridge-Argishti Street-Italy Street-Khorenatsi Street-Agatangeghos Street-Zoravar Andranik Metro Station Return: Agatangeghos Street-Grigor Lusavorich Street-Argishti Street-Victory Bridge-Athens Street-Barekamutyun Metro Station

=2nd route: Hrazdan Stadium-Tsitsernakaberd Highway-Leningradyan Street, Kievyan Street-Barekamutyun Metro Station

Return: via the same route.