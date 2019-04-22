News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Free transportation routes for visitors on April 24th
Free transportation routes for visitors on April 24th
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

On April 24, between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., on the occasion of the day commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide, those visiting Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial will be transported from the area near Hrazdan Stadium for free via the following routes:

- 1st route: Hrazdan Stadium-Athens Street-Victory Bridge-Argishti Street-Italy Street-Khorenatsi Street-Agatangeghos Street-Zoravar Andranik Metro Station Return: Agatangeghos Street-Grigor Lusavorich Street-Argishti Street-Victory Bridge-Athens Street-Barekamutyun Metro Station

=2nd route: Hrazdan Stadium-Tsitsernakaberd Highway-Leningradyan Street, Kievyan Street-Barekamutyun Metro Station

Return: via the same route.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Torch-lit march kicking off at Liberty Square in Yerevan (live)
Before the march, according to tradition, the participants burn...
 Russian ambassador: It's our duty to remember tragic events of 1915
Kopirkin noted that the activities of André Mandelstam were...
 Iraqi Kurdistan delegation arrives in Yerevan to commemorate Armenian Genocide
The sides highlighted the importance of the Armenian-Kurds friendship organization…
 Armenian Genocide 104th anniversary to be marked in Ukraine
An Armenian cross-stone was consecrated Tuesday in Lutsk…
 ARF: Armenia authorities underestimate importance of Armenian Genocide consequences’ elimination
One hundred years later one cannot speak solely about genocide recognition and prevention…
 Turkish group in US to stage action in attempt to silence Armenian Genocide protest
They secured the approval of the U.S. National Park Service to engage in their disruptive activities…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos